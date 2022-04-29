Vladimir Putin is the most murderous killer in the world this century. Anything less than full support for Ukraine signals to Putin that he can continue and do it again.

Since 2007, when Putin announced his desire to dismantle the post-Cold War order in Europe, he has attacked Georgia, occupied Crimea, terrorized the Donbas and launched his well-telegraphed conquest of Ukraine. Since 2015, his military has been slaughtering civilians in Syria in support of their despot, Bashar al-Assad.

And yet, Russia receives $850 million per day in energy revenues from Europe and India. Our own sanctions are incomplete. Where is the Press Herald’s alarm? This should be front-page news until Putin is pushed out of Ukraine.

Where are the voices of President Biden, Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, and Gov. Mills? Where are the voices of the U.N.? Where are the weapons that Ukraine must have to win this war?

This is not a time for “wait and see.” This is a time to stop Putin. We should have already provided the weapons to win, and we still can. Our naive delay has sent many into mass graves. If Putin is not stopped now, he will soon attack other neighbors as promised.

There is only one outcome that will allow for peace in Europe: Ukraine must win.

Advertisement

George Lawson

Gorham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: