FREEPORT — Thomas Roy lined a double to drive in Keegan Shea, who had singled and stole second, for the only run of the contest as the Freeport baseball team beat Cape Elizabeth 1-0 on Friday.

Blaine Cockburn went the distance, scattering a pair of singles, while fanning eight and walking four for the Falcons (4-1).

Kempton von Glinsky-Gregoire had a pair of hits, including a double, for Freeport.

Owen Tighe suffered the loss for Cape Elizabeth (2-2), allowing just the one run on five hits, striking out four and walking three.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 4, MORSE 3: After Morse (2-4) scored a run in the top of the eighth inning, Erskine (2-1) answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to walk off with a victory at South China.

Winning pitcher Hunter Foard struck out seven and walked two in a complete game. Morse’s Gabe Aucoin struck out 13 and walked one before reaching the 110-pitch limit.

SOFTBALL

SKOWHEGAN 15, MT. ARARAT 0, 5 INNINGS: Jaycie Christopher had two singles, a double and a triple to lead the River Hawks to a win over the Eagles in Skowhegan.

Sierra Carey had a double and triple for Skowhegan (4-0), while Callaway LePage, Riley Fitzpatrick and Natalie Gilman each added two singles.

CAPE ELIZABETH 15, FREEPORT 0: Kathryne Clay pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts, and the Capers (2-2) scored in every inning to defeat the Falcons (3-1) in five innings at Freeport.

Clay also had two hits in a 13-hit offense. Dana Schwartz and Kat Callahan added three hits each.

Mt. Ararat falls to 1-2.

RICHMOND 7, RANGELEY 6: Lila Viselli earned the win in the circle for the Bobcats in an East/West win over the Lakers in Richmond.

Richmond improves to 3-2.

Rangeley falls to 1-1.

