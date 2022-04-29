Maine reported 470 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with one additional death.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 244,062 cases of COVID-19, and 2,283 deaths.

Hospitalizations had not yet been updated as of early Friday but stood at 132 on Thursday, with 33 patients in critical care and three on ventilators.

Meanwhile, drug-maker Moderna announced Thursday that it was seeking emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months through 5 years old. No COVID-19 vaccine for toddlers and infants has been approved despite adults having access to vaccines for about a year. A vaccine developed by the drug company Pfizer was approved for children ages 5 to 11 in the fall.

The Moderna vaccine proved effective in a two-dose regimen given 28 days apart, according to a Moderna study of 6,700 children.

“We are proud to share that we have submitted for authorization for our COVID-19 vaccine for young children,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said n a statement. “We believe (the vaccine) will be able to safely protect these children against SARS-CoV-2, which is so important in our continued fight against COVID-19, and will be especially welcomed by parents and caregivers.”

The vaccine’s effectiveness is 51 percent for children ages 6 months to under 2 years, and 37 percent for ages 2 to 6, according to a company statement.

“That means that you’re going to reduce your chances of getting disease by about a half,” Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna’s chief medical officer, told NPR in an interview. “That’s very important for these kids.”

