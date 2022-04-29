MIAMI — Joel Embiid has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion and the Philadelphia 76ers said Friday night that the MVP finalist is out for the foreseeable future.

Embiid was injured late in Philadelphia’s victory at Toronto on Thursday night, when the 76ers were closing out the Raptors and finishing off a six-game win in an Eastern Conference first-round series.

That win sent fourth-seeded Philadelphia into the East semifinals against top-seeded Miami, a matchup that begins Monday night.

But Embiid’s status is now very much in doubt. A similar fracture, to his left orbital bone, kept him out for about three weeks — spanning 10 games, including two playoff games against the Heat.

He was already playing through a right thumb injury in these playoffs, but led the 76ers to the Round 1 win regardless.

BUCKS: Milwaukee Coach Mike Budenholzer offered no new details on Khris Middleton’s potential availability for the defending champions’ Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with the Boston Celtics.

Middleton said a week ago that he hoped to come back from his knee injury in two weeks. That means he would miss at least the first two games of the Celtics series, which starts Sunday in Boston.

Whether he’d actually be able to return that soon remains uncertain. The three-time All-Star hasn’t played since spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee April 20 in Game 2 of the Bucks’ first-round series with the Chicago Bulls.

“There’s nothing new on his timeline,” Budenholzer said. “When we have something to update you with, we will. There’s nothing new.”

Budenholzer did say he’s hopeful that George Hill could return at some point during the Celtics series, though the 35-year-old guard isn’t expected to be available Sunday. Hill missed the entire Bulls series with an abdominal strain.

PELICANS: Zion Williamson says he’ll jump at the chance to sign an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans this summer.

It doesn’t sound certain that one will be offered.

And that is the $200 million — give or take — question that the Pelicans face this offseason, whether to offer the former No. 1 overall pick a lucrative extension that would kick in starting with the 2023-24 season, or roll the dice and see if he can get healthy enough to be a contributor to a team that believes it has a bright future.

“When it’s time to have that (conversation), we’ll have it,” Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said. “Right now what we’re focused on is him being healthy, and kind of elite condition to play basketball and we’ll start there. I think once we get to that point, all those conversations get a lot easier.”

Williamson played in 24 games as a rookie, then 65 games in his second year — and zero games this season, when the Pelicans overcame a 1-12 start to finish 36-46, then win two play-in games and make the Western Conference quarterfinals. He’s had knee issues, his weight has been a concern, and a fractured foot was the issue this season.

