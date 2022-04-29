PITTSBURGH — Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 Friday night in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson also scored for the Penguins (46-25-11), who will open the Stanley Cup playoffs next week at the New York Rangers. Pittsburgh began the day one point ahead of Washington, which lost to the Rangers.

Casey DeSmith, starting for the fifth time in six games with All-Star goalie Tristan Jarry out indefinitely with a foot injury, stopped 33 shots. The Penguins beat the Blue Jackets for the 15th time in 19 meetings dating back to Feb. 3, 2017. Pittsburgh also won its 11th straight at home against Columbus dating back to Dec. 21, 2015.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal for the fourth straight game for Columbus (37-38-7), and Gustav Nyquist and Justin danforth also scored. The Blue Jackets lost for the sixth time in their last eight games.

RANGERS 3, CAPITALS 2: Dryden Hunt scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves and New York downed Washington in the regular-season finale in New York.

The Capitals’ loss means the Pittsburgh Penguins take the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division and will play the Rangers, who are in the postseason for the first time since 2017. Washington will go into the playoffs as the East’s second wild card, and will match up with the Florida Panthers.

Advertisement

Hunt’s sixth goal of the campaign came on a dazzling move to fool Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov at 6:42, with assists for Kaapo Kakko and Adam Fox.

WILD 4, AVALANCHE 1: Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist and the Minnesota Wild clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs by beating Colorado in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Jordan Greenway had two goals and Tyson Jost also scored for the Wild (53-22-7), who needed one point to guarantee opening the postseason at the Xcel Energy Center where it won a franchise-record 31 games.

Finishing second in the Central Division, Minnesota is 10-1-2 in its past 13 games and 21-3-4 in its past 28. Its wins and 113 points set franchise bests.

Minnesota will face St. Louis in the first round next week. The Wild were 0-3 against the Blues this season.

JETS 3, FLAMES 1: Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves to help Winnipeg beat playoff-bound Calgary in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Advertisement

Blake Wheeler, Mason Appleton and Brenden Dillon scored for Winnipeg. The Jets will conclude the season Sunday at home against the Seattle Kraken.

Matthew Tkachuk scored his 42nd goal of the season for Calgary. The Flames finished 50-22-11, going 5-0-2 in their previous seven games.

Dan Vladar stopped 40 shots for the Pacific Division’s top club.

LIGHTNING 6, ISLANDERS 4: Steven Stamkos scored three goals for his first hat trick of the season, and visiting Tampa Bay rallied to beat New York in the season finale.

Corey Perry, Ryan McDonagh and Brandon Hagel also scored for Tampa Bay, which trailed by two before scoring five times in the third period. Ondrej Palat added three assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots as the Lightning (51-23-8) secured third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay, which will face Toronto in the first round, began the day one point ahead of Boston.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Kieffer Bellows, Josh Bailey and Zdeno Chara scored for the Islanders, who will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018. New York (37-35-10) reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the last two years before losing to the Lightning, who went on to win the finals each time. Ilya Sorokin had 28 saves.

Advertisement

RED WINGS 5, DEVILS 3: Pius Suter scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Detroit beat host New Jersey in the teams’ season finale.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen each had a goal and an assist, and Moritz Seider and Joe Veleno also scored for the Red Wings. Sam Gagner had two assists and Magnus Hellberg stopped 23 shots.

Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist, and Dawson Mercer and Nolan Foote also scored for the Devils, who closed the season with six straight losses (0-4-2) overall and eight straight at home. Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 30 saves.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 7, BLUES 4: Jack Eichel had two goals and an assist, leading Vegas to a victory over St. Louis in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The Blues, who finished third in the Central Division, will open the postseason at Minnesota next week. St. Louis, which lost its final two games, finished with a record of 49-22-11 and 109 points.

For the first time since entering the NHL as an expansion franchise in the 2017-18 season, the Golden Knights missed the playoffs. Vegas ended the season at 43-31-8 with 94 points.

Advertisement

CANADIENS 10, PANTHERS 2: Cole Caufield had his first NHL hat trick and host Montreal routed Presidents’ Trophy champion Florida in the regular-season finale for both teams.

As Tyler Pitlick netted Montreal’s 10th goal, “Guy! Guy! Guy!” chants rained from the Bell Centre rafters honoring late Habs great Guy Lafleur.

Carey Price made 37 saves in his 700th career start for his first victory of the season. Florida’s Jonas Johansson allowed 10 goals on 37 shots.

SABRES 3, BLACKHAWKS 2: Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give Buffalo a win over Chicago in the final game for two non-playoff teams.

Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, added his second goal in eight NHL games.

Buffalo (32-40) rallied for its fifth win in six games to close out its 12th consecutive season missing the playoffs, an NHL record. Dustin Tokarski made 19 saves.

Advertisement

SENATORS 4, FLYERS 2: Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist to lead Ottawa to a victory in Philadelphia in the season finale for both teams.

Josh Norris and Travis Hamonic also scored and Austin Watson had an empty-netter for the Senators, who finished out of the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

James van Riemsdyk and Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers, who capped one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Boos reigned down as they skated off the ice.

NOTES

KINGS: Dustin Brown didn’t want a distracting farewell tour, so he waited until just before the final game of the Los Angeles Kings’ regular season to announce his impending retirement.

Because the Kings are headed back to the playoffs after a three-year absence, Brown is grateful his 18-season career is lasting a couple of weeks longer – and he’s hoping for another couple of months.

Advertisement

“I can walk away knowing I did my best,” Brown said during an emotional news conference with his family at the Kings’ training complex. “The Kings are in a better spot than when I arrived.”

That’s a massive understatement. Since the former first-round pick cracked LA’s roster as an 18-year-old in October 2003, Brown has been a critical part of the best years in this Second Six franchise’s history, including its Stanley Cup championship runs in 2012 and 2014. As the captain for eight seasons, he is the only player in Kings history to accept the Cup from the commissioner in the postgame ceremony.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »