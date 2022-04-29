Daniel A. McNamara Jr. 1957 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Daniel A. McNamara Jr. of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2022 after a long illness. Michael and Mary Imrie were at his side. Thank you for your friendship and love for my brother. On Feb. 2, 1957, Danny was delivered at home in Van Buren to the late Dan and Christine (Mazerolle) McNamara. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Danny was a charted member of Post 202 Sons of the American Legion, and also a very proud Life Member of the Brunswick Elks Lodge 2043. He was known for his chicken fried steak dinners. He spent many years volunteering his time to help his organizations. Danny will be remembered as a tough on the outside and a kind, warm, gentle hearted man on the inside. He worked for Freeport Conservatory builders for many years, a special thanks to Doug and Laura Piehi for their love and caring of my brother. Danny was predeceased by his sisters Sharon (Leclair), Mary Lou (Hastings) and brother, Patrick McNamara. He is survived by his sister, Jeri McNamara Veaudry (Edward) of Syracuse, N.Y. and brother-in-law, Reg Leclair (Sharon) of Harpswell; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Also his kitty, Reu, which he dearly loved and cared for. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. There will be a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m., May 7, at the Elks Lodge, 179 Park Row, Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Midcoast Humane Society 30 Range Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011

Guest Book