MARYSVILLE, Wash. – Mary Elizabeth Travis-Wakem, born March 31, 1939, the daughter of Thomas and Eleanor O’Connor of Peaks Island, where she spent her childhood.

Mary had two sisters and two brothers. Survived by Margret Locke, Mary was predeceased by Patricia Lavallee, Tom O’Connor and John O’Connor.

She went to school and graduated from Catherine McAuley in Portland. At 19 she married Harold Travis Jr. and had three children, John G. Travis, Diane (DeeDee) Moulton and Thomas R. Travis (predeceased). Residing in Westbrook for 10 years, she then moved to Portland raising her children and putting herself through college doing multiple jobs to get her accounting degree. She worked as an accountant for many years until she retired. Mary kept working part time for her youngest son and a few other businesses.

Later in the 1980s she moved to Gorham. Mary began volunteering in many organizations in the Gorham, Portland and South Portland area. She was very well liked by both teachers and children. Mary was given many awards for her service as a foster grandparent. She helped in elementary schools where the children called her “Nana B” that made her very happy. She was also a volunteer driver for Regional Transportation Program. these things kept her busy for many years.

In 2010 her son, John, moved her to Marysville, Wash. to live near his family. Being close to family she enjoyed her own apartment through 2021. Once settled in Marysville she became a member of the Catholic church. She also joined a program called Stillaguamish Valley Genealogical Society which she talked about and enjoyed doing for many years.

Mary had six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and she was very fond and proud of them all.

In 2021 she was moved into an eldercare facility to help her with her developing Alzheimer’s where she passed away at 83 years old on April 14, 2022.

There will be a grave side service on May 2 at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland, Sec H Lot 404 at 10 a.m. for family and friends.

