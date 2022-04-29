The Brunswick High School choirs on Wednesday entertained attendees at the 14th annual Gelato Fiasco Teen Center Scoop-a-thon fundraiser. At the event, $2 from every dish, cone, pint, coffee served during the day was donated by Gelato Fiasco to the Brunswick Area Teen Center. There were over two dozen additional business sponsors including lead sponsors Mechanics Savings, Edward Jones in Topsham, Big Top Deli and the Brunswick Police Benefit Association. For more information on the Brunswick Area Teen Center visit peopleplusmaine.org. Contributed

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
brunswick maine, Times Record Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles