SCARBOROUGH — In answer to residents’ requests for a father-daughter and mother-son dance, the Town of Scarborough is hosting its very first Spring Fling Family Formal.

This event is hosted by Scarborough Community Services and is a chance to gather with family members, friends, and others in the community.

According to the Community Services Department, “Since families come in all shapes and sizes, we have decided our dance is open to all family members… Moms, dads, sisters, brothers, uncles, aunts, cousins, grandparents, friends, next door neighbors… Bring the people who are most important to YOU!”

Entertainment and music will be provided by Dionne Entertainment, with refreshments and treats provided by Nothing Bundt Cakes. Bruce Haskell Photography will be available at the dance for professional family photos.

The dance will take place on May 14, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Wentworth School, at 20 Quentin Drive, Scarborough. Tickets are $6 and can be found on the town website under the Community Services Department special events section or the Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-fling-family-formal-tickets-324898077897?fbclid=IwAR1D3UNZU6-WR43Jkzz7ziVB0aM6MyPfz02QyjbryrCyKUdgVa0k3dNd534

