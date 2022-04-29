SCARBOROUGH — Kevin Duross is Scarborough Fire Department’s new deputy fire chief. He was sworn into the position on April 11.

Last week, the Scarborough Fire Department welcomed Duross as the new deputy chief. Duross is an 18-year veteran of the Biddeford Fire Department where he also served as deputy chief since 2012. He grew up in and around the Saco Fire Department as a third-generation firefighter and has spent over 20 years actively involved in the Fire and Emergency services.

In an earlier statement, Kevin said that he takes pride in the department and the community. Duross is well-known in the southern Cumberland County and Northern York County fire service areas.

“I look forward to building the relationships within the town and the community while working with the great members of the Scarborough Fire Department,” Duross said.

He began his fire and emergency services career as a call firefighter with the Saco Fire Department, and quickly decided to pursue his career as a full-time firefighter and paramedic. Duross earned an associate degree in paramedicine from Southern Maine Community College. In 2004, Duross was hired as a career firefighter with Biddeford until 2012 when he was promoted to deputy chief. During his tenure as deputy chief with the Biddeford Fire Department, he oversaw the department’s training, EMS, special operations, health/wellness, and technology, and was the department’s designated infection control officer.

From 2005-to 2012, Duross also worked per-diem for the Scarborough Fire department as a firefighter and paramedic.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Deputy Chief Kevin Duross join our public safety family,” said Scarborough Fire Chief, Rich Kindelan. “I have had the pleasure of working alongside Kevin in both emergency and routine roles over the years and find him to always be thoughtful and measured. He will be a great addition to the fire department and overall, public safety senior staff.”

Duross brings a host of qualifications to the department, including an AAS in Paramedicine, Advanced Fire Officer certifications, Fire Instructor, Health, and Safety. He earned a Level II Chief Officer Certification through the Maine Fire Chiefs’ Association. He has instructed and co-instructed many Fire and EMS classes during his career and serves as an instructor for Maine Fire Services Institute and the York County Fire Chiefs’ Association.

In 2020, he was given the 2020 City of Biddeford Employee of the Year award for his leadership in responding during and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

