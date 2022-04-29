A second member of the extremist group Oath Keepers pleaded guilty Friday to seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and will cooperate with federal prosecutors to avoid a possible multiyear prison term.

Brian Ulrich, 44, of Guyton, Ga., was arrested in August on charges of joining a group of right-wing Oath Keepers members who planned and organized travel to Washington, stashed firearms in an Arlington, Va. hotel, then sent several individuals with tactical gear, helmets and radios into the Capitol. The group’s leader, Stewart Rhodes, was arrested in January and charged with seditious conspiracy in a superseding indictment with Ulrich and nine others accused of plotting to impede President Joe Biden’s January 2021 inauguration by force.

Ulrich pleaded guilty to two of five felony counts, seditious conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding (Congress’s certification of the 2020 election results on Jan. 6). Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors agreed in a plea deal to drop the three other counts – conspiring to prevent an officer from discharging his or her duties, aiding and abetting, and evidence tampering. Prosecutors could also request leniency for Ulrich, who otherwise could face 63 to 78 months in prison under federal guidelines.

Ulrich admitted agreeing to a plan with Rhodes to stop the peaceful transfer of power by force and to attempting to influence or affect and to retaliate against the conduct of the U.S. government. Rhodes has pleaded not guilty.

At a plea hearing held by videoconference, Ulrich briefly grew emotional as U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta read the penalties aloud but declined when the judge asked if he needed a short break.

“No your honor. … It’s only going to get harder,” Ulrich said.

Ulrich was recorded in Washington providing security to longtime Donald Trump political adviser Roger Stone in January 2021. Ulrich is the third bodyguard who was seen with Stone on Jan. 5 or 6 to plead guilty in the Capitol rioting and the second in the seditious conspiracy case to do so.

One of them, Joshua James, 34, of Arab, Ala., became the first to plead guilty on March 2 to seditious conspiracy. The Army veteran who was injured in Iraq agreed to cooperate in hopes of reducing a recommended sentence of 87 to 108 months in prison.

The other, Mark Grods, earlier admitted in a plea deal that he traveled to the D.C. area from Alabama with two guns and joined fellow members in the Capitol riot.

Stone has denied involvement in the riot, calling any claim or implication that he knew about or condoned illegal acts at the Capitol as “categorically false.”

In charging papers, U.S. prosecutors alleged that Ulrich participated in an encrypted Signal planning chat with other members and discussed bringing firearms including an AR-15 style rifle and ammunition.

“I will be the guy running around with the budget AR,” he wrote, according to the indictment.

“The more patriots the merrier ‘gonna be wild,'” Ulrich said, referring to Trump’s Dec. 19, 2020 tweet that events Jan. 6 “will be wild,” according to the indictment.

In Washington, Ulrich allegedly drove others in a golf cart to the Capitol after it was breached, “at times swerving around law enforcement vehicles,” according to court charging papers. He stayed in the building about 15 minutes, charging papers said.