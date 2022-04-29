Police arrested two people and charged them with murder on Friday in the death of a 43-year-old woman in Perry last week.

Officers from the Maine State Police and Pleasant Point Police Department arrested Donnell Dana, 38, and Kailie Brackett, 38, during a traffic stop on Route 190, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Friday night.

Dana and Brackett have been charged with murder in the death of Kimberly Neptune, who police found dead in her Perry apartment on April 21.

Police said early on that Neptune’s death was suspicious. After her death, police learned that a neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the image of a person walking by the building.

They requested help finding the person in the video shortly after announcing the death.

Neptune was a tribal citizen. Passamaquoddy trial leaders also have been involved, having spoken with police to coordinate the investigation after an autopsy determined Neptune’s death was a homicide.

Initial appearances have not been scheduled for Dana or Brackett. They were being held in Washington County Jail, state police said.

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: