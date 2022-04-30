Former Gov. Paul LePage stormed the Maine Republican convention Saturday in the role of conquering hero, there to save the state from inflation, income taxes and the so-called “iron fist” of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

“Never have we witnessed so many destructive public policies all at one time,” LePage told party faithful at the Augusta Civic Center. “Drug overdose deaths doubled. Suicides increased. Children’s deaths at the hands of family members skyrocketed. Chronic medical conditions are going ignored.”

As the crowd booed, LePage put the blame on Mills: “No one individual should have that much power.”

LePage spent much of his 35 minute speech trying to tie Mills, who succeeded LePage in 2018 after he termed out of the Blaine House, to President Joe Biden, whose very name drew jeers from the Saturday morning crowd.

He dipped into their personal histories to cast himself as the self-made businessman who pulled himself out of early childhood poverty to reach the governor’s office in contrast to Mills, a former prosecutor and public official whom he portrayed as a publicly-funded beneficiary of a political dynasty.

LePage accused Mills of exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to seize emergency powers to implement the most restrictive mask mandates in the nation. He said one of the first things he would do if reelected was rehire those whom Mills fired for refusing to get a COVID 19 vaccine – with backpay.

“Her drive to punish nurses and first responders for not following her executive order will be judged as a stain on Maine’s history,” LePage said. “She offered no flexibility. It was either the shot or the pink slip. Even California — let me repeat, even California — offered alternatives and options.”

Firing Mainers and denying them unemployment before the holidays was unconscionable, LePage said.

If reelected to a third nonconsecutive term, LePage promised to phase out income taxes, bring the state government spending under control, make sure that expanded MaineCare health benefits went to older Mainers and not young childless men, get tough on welfare reform and repeal net electricity metering.

He promised to support 2nd amendment rights, called for voter identification at the polls, qualified his support of immigrants so long as they were legally in the country and working and vowed to enact what he called a parent’s bill of rights to keep ideology out of the public school classroom.

“The choice in November is very clear: I stand for faith, freedom and trusting the Maine people,” LePage said. “My opponent stands for power, control mandates and D.C. swamp politics. Ladies and gentlemen, with your help, we will move Maine forward and we will move Janet Mills out of the Blaine House.”

Leaders of the Maine Democratic Party will be gathering in Augusta on Saturday afternoon to respond to LePage’s convention speech.

This story will be updated.

