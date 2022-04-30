The state reported 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, the most Maine has seen since March 3.
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention listed 1,018 new cases of coronavirus, more than double the number reported recently.
The state reported 436 new cases on Thursday and 470 on Friday.
The state also reported three additional deaths from the virus. Maine’s death toll now numbers 2,286.
After being at low levels for months in Maine, COVID-19 prevalence doubled at both of Portland Water District wastewater treatment plants this week.
On Saturday, statewide there were 149 patients hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 35 are in critical care units and four on ventilators. On Thursday there were 132 hospitalized, and 143 on Friday. For more than a month, the number of patients hospitalized was steadily between 90 and 100.Advertisement
Unvaccinated people represented roughly two-thirds of the COVID-19 patients treated in Maine hospitals, experts say.
Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah tweeted Friday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine continue to increase, that the rise is driven largely by the more contagious version of the virus. Shah said it’s important to note that Maine is nowhere near what the state experienced during the omicron surge earlier this year.
On January 21 there were 422 people in the hospital, and there’s a greater availability of medicines to treat patients, Shah said.
