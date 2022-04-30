TORONTO — George Springer homered twice against his former team, leading José Berríos and the Toronto Blue Jays over Houston 2-1 on Saturday and snapping the Astros’ season-long winning streak at four.

Springer’s leadoff homer in the first was the 46th of his career. Starting at DH, Springer connected again in the third – the 19th multi-homer game of his career.

Springer was hit by a pitch in his next at-bat and stole second.

Of Springer’s six home runs this season, three have come against Houston. He was the MVP of the 2017 World Series when the Astros won their only championship.

Berríos (2-0) gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked two.

Both of Springer’s homers came off Luis Garcia (1-1), who allowed five hits in six innings.

TWINS 9, RAYS 1: Kyle Garlick hit two home runs off Tampa Bay starter Shane McClanahan and Minnesota won in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The second homer, Garlick’s third of the season, came with Carlos Correa on base in the sixth inning and broke a 1-1 tie.

Correa had three hits for the Twins, who have won eight of nine.

Cody Stashak (2-0) got the win in relief.

McClanahan (1-2) struck out a career-high 11 in five innings, giving up three runs on four hits, including Garlick’s two homers. The left-hander leads the American League with 42 strikeouts.

GUARDIANS 3, ATHLETICS 1: Pinch-hitter Richie Palacios delivered a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning and Cleveland took advantage of a key error to win at Oakland.

It was 1-1 with one out in the Cleveland ninth with a runner on first when Oscar Mercado hit a potential double-play grounder to rookie second baseman Nick Allen, who misplayed it for an error.

Palacios hit a towering double on a 3-1 pitch from Dany Jiménez (1-1) that landed near the base of the wall just past center fielder Christian Pache.

WHITE SOX 4, ANGELS 0: Tim Anderson and Luis Robert homered to help Chicago win at home, snapping the Angels’ six-game winning streak.

Josh Harrison, AJ Pollock and Anderson had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who won for just the second time in 12 games.

Vince Velasquez (1-2) held the Angels to four hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings. He was 0-9 with a 9.57 ERA in his previous 12 starts.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 2, CARDINALS 0: Merrill Kelly threw seven shutout innings and Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed each homered in the eighth inning, lifting Arizona to a win at St. Louis.

Marte led off the eight by taking a 1-1 changeup off Miles Mikolas (1-1) into the right-field bullpen for his first homer of the season. One out later, Ahmed sent a 1-1 fastball into the left-field bullpen for his second homer.

Kelly (2-1) pitched seven scoreless innings, holding the Cardinals to two hits. He’s allowed four total earned runs in his first five starts.

GIANTS 9, NATIONALS 3: Jason Vosler homered and Darin Ruf had three hits for San Francisco, which was missing several players because of COVID-19 but still beat visiting Washington.

Giants starter Logan Webb (3-1) gave up a career-high 11 hits in six innings in which he struck out three, walked one and allowed three runs.

