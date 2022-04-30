SCARBOROUGH – Donna Lee Burnell, 71, formerly of Portland, passed away on April 24, 2022 at Pine Point Nursing Home. She was born in Hallowell, a daughter of George S. and Mildred (Oliver) Dyer.

Donna grew up in Portland and worked W.T. Grants, Howard Johnson’s, Gray Fire and Rescue Auxiliary, Shaw’s Supermarket and most recently at BJ’s. She was self-employed for a time as daycare provider. She loved crocheting and flower arranging.

She was predeceased by her mother, Mildred Hebert; her first husband, Eugene Reed Hawkes and her second husband, Merle Burnell.

She is survived by her life partner, Michael Clemens of Portland; daughter, Marsha C. Hawkes of Cumberland, son, Charles E. Hawkes and his partner Kelli Toby of Houlton; stepdaughters Vanessa Bernier and her husband Aaron of Gray and Deborah Burnell; grandchildren Kassandra, Bridget and Carnie Reynolds, Megan and Jordan Hawkes, Noah Bernier, Ben Johnson Jr., Ashley Johnson Mckeena and Emily Johnson Stratton. She is also survived by four sisters and two brothers.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced later.

