Bill Nemitz
11:55 AM
53 mins ago
Of all the columns Bill Nemitz wrote, these are his favorites
Sen. Angus King warns that Trump loyalists in Congress threaten our very democracy. He's right.
And I pray that you'll learn from our mistakes.
Ask the members of the South Portland High basketball team and they'll tell you weekly talks about respecting women and girls and acting like role models played a part in their run to the state title game.
Long-time partners Joseph Stackpole and Richard Johnson hope to officially wed in Maine before Stackpole dies from a rare, aggressive form of cancer called plasma cell leukemia.
Peggy Johns offers comfort to those who visit a memorial for Derrick Cote, 19, in her Gorham front yard. Cote died when he lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into a tree.
An attack in the base's crowded dining facility, killed 22 people and wounded 69. Two of the dead and six of the wounded were from Maine.
Mainers venture into the disaster zone on their own and provide supplies to grateful hurricane victims.
Someday ... someday ... The Sox have finally given Gramp, and every other Boston fan, something to cheer about.
In a city where people may once have walked a dozen crowded blocks without making eye contact, the park has become the place to tell stories.
The Nobel Peace Prize went to Northern Ireland's Catholic leader John Hume and his Protestant counterpart, David Trimble, with much thanks to Maine's George Mitchel.
