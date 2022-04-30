Welcome to a day that will blemish U.S. history Sen. Angus King warns that Trump loyalists in Congress threaten our very democracy. He's right.

New ‘playbook’ leads team to hidden strengths Ask the members of the South Portland High basketball team and they'll tell you weekly talks about respecting women and girls and acting like role models played a part in their run to the state title game.

In the end, that marriage certificate means a lot Long-time partners Joseph Stackpole and Richard Johnson hope to officially wed in Maine before Stackpole dies from a rare, aggressive form of cancer called plasma cell leukemia.

After tragedy on her doorstep, woman helps healing begin Peggy Johns offers comfort to those who visit a memorial for Derrick Cote, 19, in her Gorham front yard. Cote died when he lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into a tree.

133rd struggles to accept losses An attack in the base's crowded dining facility, killed 22 people and wounded 69. Two of the dead and six of the wounded were from Maine.

A longing to bring hope to the desperate Mainers venture into the disaster zone on their own and provide supplies to grateful hurricane victims.

That heavenly moment arrived Someday ... someday ... The Sox have finally given Gramp, and every other Boston fan, something to cheer about.

Senses numbed by tragedy are revived at Union Square In a city where people may once have walked a dozen crowded blocks without making eye contact, the park has become the place to tell stories.

Mitchell wins hearts, views peace as a prize The Nobel Peace Prize went to Northern Ireland's Catholic leader John Hume and his Protestant counterpart, David Trimble, with much thanks to Maine's George Mitchel.