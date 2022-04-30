Avery MacWhinnie’s two-run single highlighted a four-run first inning that carried Westbrook to a 5-1 win over Thornton Academy in a Class A South baseball game Saturday in Saco.

Winning pitcher Bronson Damon scattered seven hits while striking out nine and walking one.

Alex Bean went 2 for 3 for the Blue Blazes (3-0-1).

Thornton dropped to 3-1.

MARSHWOOD 10, WINDHAM 0: Riley Parnham and Tyler Hussey each had two hits and two RBI, and the Hawks (2-2-1) beat the Eagles (0-3) in five innings at Windham.

Marshwood scored two runs in the first and broke it open with five in the second.

SOUTH PORTLAND 12, BIDDEFORD 5: Johnny Poole went 3 for 5, Andrew Heffernan reached base four times and the Red Riots (4-0) outslugged the Tigers (0-5) at Biddeford.

Heffernan had a triple, a single and two walks. Alex Domingos and Ryan Thurber each scored twice for the Red Riots, who finished with 12 hits.

Biddeford’s Landon Sirois went 3 for 4. Kyle Dion added two hits.

FALMOUTH 11, MASSABESIC 1: Mitchell Ham drove in four runs, Patrick Gill hit a two-run single, and the Navigators (3-0) scored 10 runs in the final three innings to pull away from the Mustangs (1-3) at Waterboro.

Tyler Simmons also had two RBI. Eli Cowperthwaite chipped in with two hits and an RBI.

Noah Shaw hit an RBI double for Massabesic.

LACROSSE

MARSHWOOD 15, OXFORD HILLS 0: Kevin Cougler tallied four goals and an assist, and Tommy Demeroto and Andrew Goodwin each contributed three goals and three assists to lead the Hawks (1-1) past the Vikings (1-3) at South Berwick.

Aidan Sullivan and Declan Fitzgerald added two goals apiece. Ty Cougler also scored.

BONNY EAGLE 20, LAKE REGION 5: Connor Krunkkula scored seven goals to power the Scots (1-3) past the Lakers (1-3) at Standish.

Nick Klein and Bruce Rae chipped in with four goals each. Lucas Laforest scored twice.

