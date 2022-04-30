Avery MacWhinnie’s two-run single highlighted a four-run first inning that carried Westbrook to a 5-1 win over Thornton Academy in a Class A South baseball game Saturday in Saco.
Winning pitcher Bronson Damon scattered seven hits while striking out nine and walking one.
Alex Bean went 2 for 3 for the Blue Blazes (3-0-1).
Thornton dropped to 3-1.
MARSHWOOD 10, WINDHAM 0: Riley Parnham and Tyler Hussey each had two hits and two RBI, and the Hawks (2-2-1) beat the Eagles (0-3) in five innings at Windham.
Marshwood scored two runs in the first and broke it open with five in the second.
SOUTH PORTLAND 12, BIDDEFORD 5: Johnny Poole went 3 for 5, Andrew Heffernan reached base four times and the Red Riots (4-0) outslugged the Tigers (0-5) at Biddeford.Advertisement
Heffernan had a triple, a single and two walks. Alex Domingos and Ryan Thurber each scored twice for the Red Riots, who finished with 12 hits.
Biddeford’s Landon Sirois went 3 for 4. Kyle Dion added two hits.
FALMOUTH 11, MASSABESIC 1: Mitchell Ham drove in four runs, Patrick Gill hit a two-run single, and the Navigators (3-0) scored 10 runs in the final three innings to pull away from the Mustangs (1-3) at Waterboro.
Tyler Simmons also had two RBI. Eli Cowperthwaite chipped in with two hits and an RBI.
Noah Shaw hit an RBI double for Massabesic.
LACROSSEAdvertisement
MARSHWOOD 15, OXFORD HILLS 0: Kevin Cougler tallied four goals and an assist, and Tommy Demeroto and Andrew Goodwin each contributed three goals and three assists to lead the Hawks (1-1) past the Vikings (1-3) at South Berwick.
Aidan Sullivan and Declan Fitzgerald added two goals apiece. Ty Cougler also scored.
BONNY EAGLE 20, LAKE REGION 5: Connor Krunkkula scored seven goals to power the Scots (1-3) past the Lakers (1-3) at Standish.
Nick Klein and Bruce Rae chipped in with four goals each. Lucas Laforest scored twice.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Racial split on COVID-19 endures as restrictions ease, polls show
-
Nation & World
Tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage
-
Varsity Maine
Saturday’s high school girls’ roundup: Greely holds off Freeport, 6-5
-
New England
Former owner of ski resorts gets 5 years in largest Vermont fraud case
-
Local & State
Waterville police investigate drive-by shooting of man and woman early Saturday
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.