Lauren Dennen and Carley Ferentz each scored three goals and Addyson Babcock made a clutch save in the final seconds to preserve Greely’s 6-5 victory over Freeport in girls’ lacrosse Saturday afternoon in Cumberland.
Kate Tracy scored two of her three goals in the first half, which ended with the teams tied at 2-2.
Early in the second half, the Rangers (3-1) took the lead for good on unassisted goals by Dennen and Ferentz.
Savannah Tracy pulled Freeport (2-1) within 6-5 late in the game, but Babcock stopped a dangerous chance by Megan Driscoll with 15 seconds to go.
Babcock finished with eight saves. Piper Williams ended up with 11 saves for Freeport.
SOFTBALL
WINDHAM 8, WESTBROOK 0: Brooke Gerry threw a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts and went 4 for 4 with two doubles, leading the Eagles (2-1) to win over the Blue Blazes (0-3) at Windham.Advertisement
Ellie Wilcox also had two doubles and scored twice. Amanda Foss added a pair of hits.
YORK 11, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: McKayla Kortes struck out 10 and got three of York’s 17 hits as the Wildcats (4-0) downed the Raiders (1-3) in six innings at York.
Ella Moon also recorded three hits and drove in three runs. Elly Bourgoine, Maggie Hanlon, Carlie Welch and Emily Estes had two hits apiece.
