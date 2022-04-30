WATERVILLE — Police are investigating the early Saturday morning drive-by shooting of a man and woman from Unity who said they were in a vehicle near Kennedy Memorial Drive when a vehicle pulled up next to them and they were each shot in the leg.

According to police Chief Joseph Massey in a news release, detectives interviewed both victims who reported they had been engaged in an altercation and assault with two males on The Concourse downtown. The man and woman then fled in their vehicle, heading south on Silver Street. As they approached Kennedy Memorial Drive, a vehicle pulled up and two to four shots were fired, wounding them in their legs. They continued on to a home in Unity, and the woman called the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, according to Massey.

At about 3 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office notified Waterville police that deputies had responded to a home in Unity after a woman reported she had been shot.

“When deputies arrived at the address, they located the female caller who had sustained a gunshot wound to her lower leg,” Massey said in the release. “A second individual, a male, was located on the second floor of the residence who had also sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. Deputies reported that both victims stated they had been shot while in Waterville.”

Both were taken to Thayer Center for Health in Waterville where they were treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening and released, according to Massey.

He said they were not able to provide Waterville detectives with a description of the shooters or the make and model of the vehicle they were in.

Contacted by phone Saturday, Massey confirmed police would not release the names of the man and woman who were shot, as they are victims. He said the bullets entered their legs, so the injuries were “serious but not life-threatening.”

He would not release information about the type of gun used. It is not clear the relationship between the man and woman who were shot, he said.

“At this time, detectives have not determined the motives for the altercation and subsequent shooting of the victims,” Massey said in the release. “They continue to work on leads to identify the shooters and the make and model of the vehicle they were operating. We do not believe there is a continuing danger to the public.”

He said the case is under investigation and no further comments are expected to be released this weekend. Police said people with information about the case may contact Waterville police Detective Damon Lefferts at 207-680-4709 or 207-680-4700.

