FICTION
Hardcover
1. “Sea of Tranquility,” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
2. “The Candy House,” by Jennifer Egan (Scribner)
3. “The Circus Ship,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)
4. “I’ll Love You Till the Cows Come Home,” by Kathyrn Cristaldi (HarperCollins)
5. “Little Witch Hazel,” by Phoebe Wahl (Tundra)
6. “Dragons Love Tacos,” by Adam Rubin (Dial)
7. “Cat Kid Comic Club,” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
8. “Vagabonds!,” by Eloghosa Osunde (Riverhead)
9. “Corduroy,” by Don Freeman (Viking)
10. “We Found a Hat,” by Jon Klassen (Candlewick)
Paperback
1. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow & Co.)
2. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)
3. “The Book of Accidents,” by Chuck Wendig (Del Rey)
4. “The Watchmaker of Filigree Street,” by Natasha Pulley (Bloomsbury)
5. “When I Sing, Mountains Dance,” by Irene Solà (Graywolf)
6. “The Verifiers,” by Jane Pek (Vintage)
7. “French Exit,” by Patrick DeWitt (Ecco)
8. “My Year of Rest & Relaxation,” by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin)
9. “Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)
10. “This is How You Lose the Time War,” by Amal El-Mohtar & Max Gladstone (Gallery)
NONFICTION
1. “Time Is a Mother,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)
2. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)
3. “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brené Brown (Random House)
4. “Ten Steps to Nanette,” by Hannah Gadsby (Ballantine)
5. “Six Walks,” by Ben Shattuck (Tin House)
6. “The Internet is Not What You Think It Is,” by Justin EH Smith (Princeton)
7. “The Nineties,” by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin)
8. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” by Samin Nosrat (Simon)
9. “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama,” by Bob Odenkirk (Random House)
10. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)
Paperback
1. “Take It Easy,” by John Duncan (Islandport)
2. “Mill Town,” by Kerri Arsenault (St. Martin’s)
3. “Sigh, Gone,” by Phuc Tran (Flatiron)
4. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)
5. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)
6. “Devotions,” by Mary Oliver (Penguin)
7. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)
8. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” by George Saunders (Random House)
9. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)
10. “Educated,” by Tara Westover (Random House)
— Longfellow Books, Portland
