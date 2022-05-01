A female cyclist, 44, died Saturday evening after she was severely injured in a collision with a vehicle in Portland.

The name of the cyclist is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Portland Police Department spokesman David Singer said.

The cyclist collided with a car on the corner of Mellen Street and Park Avenue at around 2:30 Saturday, Portland police said.

The woman was transported to Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old woman, was transported to a different hospital with minor injuries.

On Saturday police said no charges had been filed.

