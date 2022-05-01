A female cyclist, 44, died Saturday evening after she was severely injured in a collision with a vehicle in Portland.
The name of the cyclist is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Portland Police Department spokesman David Singer said.
The cyclist collided with a car on the corner of Mellen Street and Park Avenue at around 2:30 Saturday, Portland police said.
The woman was transported to Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old woman, was transported to a different hospital with minor injuries.
On Saturday police said no charges had been filed.Advertisement
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
State reports rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations
-
Local & State
Cyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Portland
-
Politics
How Maine’s members of Congress voted last week
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: A new book helps gardeners choose plants to benefit wildlife and, by extension, us
-
Arts Review
Art review: Natasha Mayers’ series of military torsos is satire lite