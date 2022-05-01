YARMOUTH – Dana A. Williams, 74, of Bowdoin Street died on Monday, April 25, 2022 at his home following an extended illness, his family was by his side.

Dana was born in Rutland, Vt. on Jan. 21, 1948, the son of the late William H. Williams III and Ione (Brownell) Williams. He graduated from Springfield High School in the class of 1966, attended Andover Jr. College, and then enlisted and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. After serving in the Marines, Dana returned home and attended Husson College earning a B.A. in Business in 1978.

On August 7, 1982 Dana married the love of his life, Barbara Horton in Yarmouth where they continued to live and raise their family.

Dana started his working career selling cars for many years, he then worked doing building maintenance before establishing his own business in 1980, Calendar Islands Exterior Building Services, which primarily focused on high rise maintenance and window washing, a business he owned and operated for 30-plus years before retiring in 2010. While owning his business, Dana was featured on Sesame Streets “Oh where do they go, When they go, Wherever they go” which featured parents and the jobs they do. You can still find the video on You Tube.

In his spare time, Dana enjoyed boating, snow skiing at Sugarloaf Mountain and he loved talking to friends and family on the phone. He was a longtime member of the NRA, Yarmouth Am Vets Club, and active with the Husson College Alumni Association.

His greatest love was the time he spent surrounded by family, friends and especially his grandchildren. Dana had a great sense of humor, loved shopping and will be remembered as the captain with his outgoing, funny and salty personality. He will be missed by many.

Dana was predeceased by a brother, William H. Williams IV.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Williams of Yarmouth; a son, Jordan Williams of Yarmouth, a daughter, Sydney Williams and her husband Patrick Abedi of Topsham; two grandchildren, Layla and Amari Abedi of Topsham; many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in August at the New Maine Veterans Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Dana’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

