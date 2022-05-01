WELLS – Elizabeth M. (Tierney) Tremblay, 94, died peacefully on Sunday, April 24, 2022 after a period of declining health.

Born in Boston, Elizabeth was the daughter of Michael and Agnes (Gilligan) Tierney. In 1956, Elizabeth and her husband, Anthony settled in the Jefferson section of Holden, Mass. where they raised their family.

Elizabeth worked for many years as the Director of Food Services for Wachusett Regional High School. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Church in Jefferson, Mass. until moving to Wells in 1991 after retiring. In Wells, she became a member and regular participant at the Wells Ogunquit Senior Center.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, Anthony J. Tremblay in 2003.

She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her daughter, Kerry Demers Guengerich of Sarasota, Fla., her son, Kevin F. Tremblay of Worcester, Mass.; and her cherished grandchildren Philip M. Demers of Kittery and Tara L. Demers of Boca Raton, Fla.

Elizabeth’s family and friends will gather for a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4 at Mt. Benedict Cemetery, 409 Corey St., West Roxbury, Mass. There will be a Memorial Mass on Thursday, May 5 at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, 236 Eldridge Rd., Wells. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home of Holden, Mass. http://www.milesfuneralhome.com

Memorial Contributions may be made to the

Wells Ogunquit Senior Center,

P.O. Box 987,

Wells, ME 04090

