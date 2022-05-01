PORTLAND – John E. Chadwick, 62, of Portland, passed away with his loving family by his side on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough. John was born in Portland on Nov. 18, 1959 to the late Levi B. Chadwick and Janet (Merserve) Delk.

John worked for Jordan Meats and the Portland Water District before becoming ill. John loved the Race Track and the Casinos. He married the love of his life Valerie (Frank) Chadwick on Dec. 9, 1978 and they remained married for 43 wonderful years.

John is survived by his loving wife Valerie Chadwick of Portland; son John Chadwick and wife Jennifer Chadwick of Portland, son Eric Chadwick and wife Danielle Chadwick of Portland, daughter Melanie Henriquez of Portland and son-in-law Rafael Henriquez of Portland; four grandchildren Cameron, Gabriela, Kyler, and Logan. His family was his life and what he truly lived for. He made sure his last words were how much he loved his family.

He is also survived by his sister Carol and husband Bob Martin of Tenn., brother Joe Chadwick of Waterville, sister Diana and husband Terry McDonald of Tennessee, brother Robert Chadwick and significant other Tammy Wheeler of Baldwin, brother Lee Chadwick and wife Dawn Bradley of Portland, brother David and wife Laurie Chadwick of Sebago; several nieces and nephews; and all his in-laws.

The family would like to thank the Emergency Department and CICU at Maine Medical Center along with the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough for everything you did for our family.

A celebration of life will be held on July 9, 2022 from 5 – 9 p.m. at the American Legion on Dunn Street in Westbrook.

Guest Book