CAPE ELIZABETH – Nancy Louisa Ricker, 87, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2022, at her residence.

In Nancy’s own words: “Those who knew me, knew me. Those who didn’t, what possible difference could it make.

I was born on April 11, 1935, and I lived a full and wonderful life. I strived to live each day in the moment and to the fullest.

I had three extraordinary kids whom I loved with my whole heart, and beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren who gave me hours of pleasure.

I have had an inordinate number of truly good friends who were there for me every step of the way, and of course the love and adoration of my wonderful husband, Jim.

I loved life and everything about it. Life was truly delicious to me. I was a peaceful, happy soul.

Things to think about when you think of me: Go fly a bright red kite and when it is in the air, write a note on a small piece of paper and lightly twist it around the kite string and send it up to the kite. It’s fun and it works.

Never, ever walk around a puddle. Put your boots on and splash down through the middle of it. It is so much fun.

When you see a merry-go-round, buy a book of tickets and hop on the prettiest horse that goes up and down. It is a must!

Think of me when you see bright sunshine and crashing surf, beautiful blue skies and kids building sand castles on the beach, I’ll be there bringing the last bucket of sand to finish the castle.”

