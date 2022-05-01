BASEBALL

Jhony Brito pitched seven shutout innings and the Somerset Patriots held the Portland Sea Dogs to one hit in a 5-0 win in an Eastern League game in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey.

Brito allowed just a second inning single to Sea Dogs catcher Kole Cottam. He struck out six and walked one to improve to 2-1.

Brandon Lockridge hit a two-run triple in the third inning to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead. In the fifth inning, Anthony Volpe hit a solo home run and Andres Chaparro a two-run shot.

Starter Brandon Murphy took the loss for Portland, allowing two runs on two hits, while striking out four and walking four. Reliever Joan Martinez allowed four runs on three hits.

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic criticized Wimbledon’s decision to exclude Russian and Belarus players from this year’s tournament following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The two tennis greats said Sunday that Wimbledon had acted unfairly.

“I think it’s very unfair of (on) my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues … it’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war,” Nadal, a 21-time Grand Slam winner, said in Spain where both he and Djokovic are preparing to play in the Madrid Open.

“I’m sorry for them,” Nadal said. “Wimbledon just took their decision … the government didn’t force them to do it.”

BMW OPEN: Danish teenager Holger Rune won the final in Munich to claim his first ATP Tour title after Botic van de Zandschulp was forced to retire.

The eighth-seeded van de Zandschulp led 4-3 in the opening set — with Rune serving at 40-15 — when he withdrew due to chest pains.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Pato O’Ward used a strong outside pass of pole-sitter Rinus VeeKay after both pitted for fresh tires to take the lead then drive away for the victory at Barber Motorsports Park in Leeds, Alabama. It is the third win of O’Ward’s career and broke a Team Penske stranglehold on the IndyCar results.

Penske drivers Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden swept the first three races of the season, all while O’Ward was pouting over his team-friendly contract with Arrow McLaren SP. O’Ward wanted more money, wanted more assurances McLaren has him in its F1 pipeline, and his frustration spilled over onto the track.

GOLF

EUROPEAN: Home favorite Adri Arnaus won a six-hole playoff to beat Oliver Bekker at the Catalunya Championship in Girona, Spain, and claim his first European tour win.

Arnaus, who is from Barcelona in northeast Spain near Girona, trailed overnight leader Bekker by seven shots at the start of the day. But he carded a final round 7-under 65 to pull level.

In contrast to Becker’s even-par 72, Arnaus’ fourth round included five birdies and an eagle on the par-5 12th.

In the playoff, Arnaus and Becker made par on five trips to the 18th hole, but when they went to the 17th Bekker’s bogey gave Arnaus the title.