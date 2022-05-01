The number of people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 increased to 156 on Sunday, up from 149 on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of the 156 hospitalized Sunday, 36 were in critical care units and five on ventilators. Doctors say a majority of those hospitalized were not fully vaccinated.
The rise is likely because of a more contagious variant now spreading. For more than a month, hospitalized patients remained steady between 90 and 100.
On Saturday, the state reported 1,018 new cases, the most Maine has seen since March 3.
The state also reported three additional deaths from the virus on Friday. Maine’s death toll now numbers 2,286. The state typically does not report new cases or additional deaths from the virus on Sundays and Mondays.
Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer at MaineHealth, said Saturday that new cases are climbing from the more infectious omicron variants BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5. But the high vaccination rates in Maine, and the high number of infections from January’s omicron surge, means there’s a “good immunity wall now,” she said. People can still contract the virus, but the vaccines are helping to protect people from becoming seriously ill, Mills said.Advertisement
New infections could continue to climb for a week or two, she said, but the good news is that most infections are not resulting in serious illnesses. Also, Mills said there are tools that didn’t exist two years to fight the virus, including the abundance of vaccines, testing, treatment and high-quality masks.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
State reports rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations
-
Local & State
Cyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Portland
-
Politics
How Maine’s members of Congress voted last week
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: A new book helps gardeners choose plants to benefit wildlife and, by extension, us
-
Arts Review
Art review: Natasha Mayers’ series of military torsos is satire lite
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.