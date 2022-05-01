Jake Marquez singled home Scout Knotts in the bottom of the eighth inning and Maine completed its third consecutive series sweep in America East, beating Hartford 9-8 on Sunday in Orono for its 13th straight baseball victory.
Daniel Burnett homered twice and drove in five runs for Hartford (6-31, 5-16 America East), which erased an 8-3 deficit with five runs in the top of the eighth. But Maine (23-14, 18-3) regained the lead in the bottom half on consecutive singles by Knotts, Jeremiah Jenkins and Marquez.
Jenkins went 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBI. Joe Bramanti also drove in two runs.
Jordan Schulefand (5-1) got the last five outs to earn the win.
USM SWEEPS: Jonathan Wilson went 3 for 4 with a three-run homer in Game 1, then added three more RBI in Game 2 as Southern Maine (20-16) swept a doubleheader from MIT (14-21-1), beating the Engineers 10-4 and 10-3 in Gorham.
USM took control of the second game with a six-run second inning, capped by Wilson’s two-run double. That was the only hit in the inning, which included four walks and three hit batters – all with the bases loaded.
In the opener, Wilson homered during a five-run sixth inning that turned a 5-4 lead into a 10-4 cushion.
COLBY 9, TRINITY 6: Cole Palmeri hit a three-run homer, and Clint Flippo and Matthew Panker each drove in two runs as the Mules (20-11) built a 7-0 lead after two innings and held off the Bantams (14-17) in Waterville.
SMCC SWEEPS CMCC: Justin Colon went 3 for 5 with four RBI, including a tiebreaking RBI double in the seventh inning, and Southern Maine Community College (23-11, 7-1 YSCC) completed a doubleheader sweep against Central Maine Community College (32-17, 5-4) with an 11-10 victory in Auburn.
Colby Armstrong homered Reid Cote drove in two runs for CMCC in the second game.
In Game 1, a three-run double by Anthony Sayers highlighted a six-run seventh inning as SMCC rallied for an 11-8 win.
Sayers was for 4 for 4 with four RBI in the opener. Caleb Valliere led CMCC with three hits and three RBI.
SOFTBALL
UNE SWEPT: Kailey Carrano’s two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning lifted Western New England (25-13, 14-4 Commonwealth Coast) to a 3-2 win over the University of New England (17-21, 10-8), completing a doubleheader sweep by the Golden Bears in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Abby Miner drove in both UNE runs with singles in the first and fifth innings.
Carrano also homered in Game 1 and went 3 for 3 with three RBI in an 8-0 victory.
