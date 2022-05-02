PARIS — Oxford Hills’ early patience at the plate paid off in a 11-1, five-inning win over Mt. Ararat on Monday at Gouin Athletic Complex.
The Vikings drew five walks, were hit by pitches twice and tallied a hit in the bottom of the first, which turned into five runs and an early 5-0 lead over the Eagles.
“We were nice and patient at the plate, and it helped us,” Oxford Hills catcher Andrew Merrill said. “We weren’t anxious to get our bats going, we wanted to take some pitches.”
