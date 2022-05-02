FALMOUTH — Make it 20 wins in a row for the Cape Elizabeth boys’ lacrosse team.

It didn’t come without a scare.

In a rematch of last year’s Class A state final, which Cape Elizabeth won by 13 goals, Falmouth was every bit the Capers equal.

The Navigators even held a lead late in the third quarter on Monday, but Cape Elizabeth went ahead to stay early in the fourth quarter on a goal from Keegan Lathrop, then won a late faceoff to secure an 11-10 victory.

The Capers got goals from seven players and improved to 4-0.

“It’s not as if we played poorly. Falmouth played really well,” said Cape Elizabeth Coach Ben Raymond. “Our defense was really good in the second half and we did well on faceoffs.”

Advertisement

Nic Boudreau scored 47 seconds into the game for Cape Elizabeth, but the Navigators (2-2), who were held to just one goal in a recent loss to Thornton Academy, came to life to take a 3-2 lead after one on goals from Rory Skill-Lanou, Joey Guerrette and Jay Thomas.

The back-and-forth continued in the second quarter. Thomas scored two quick goals to put Falmouth ahead before Lathrop’s goal with 8 seconds left tied the score at halftime, 5-5.

When Cape Elizabeth began the second half with a goal from Nick Laughlin and two more from Caden Lee, the Navigators were on the ropes. They roared back, thanks to goals from Skillin-Lanou, Robby Drum and Thomas before Zach Mitton scored with 48 seconds remaining for a 9-8 lead.

The Capers tied the score on Lathrop’s goal with 7.9 seconds left, then Lathrop put his team ahead for good with his third goal with 10:23 to play in the fourth quarter.

Colin Campbell added a goal with 7:28 left.

Falmouth made things interesting when Guerrette scored with 27.3 seconds left, but Sebastian Moon won the biggest faceoff of the game and the Capers were able to run out the clock.

Advertisement

“I knew I just had to get possession for us and run down the clock,” said Moon. “I either try to get it to my wings or push it forward. It felt good to clinch the game.”

“I think in the long run, this will be a positive, but it’s not the best feeling in the world,” said Campbell, who had a goal and four assists. “I think this year is more of a mental game after having so much success last year. We almost felt immortal, but obviously, we’re not.”

Five players scored for the Navigators, with Thomas leading the way with four goals. Drum had six assists and goalie Drew Noyes was exceptional, making 18 saves.

“We’re learning,” said Falmouth Coach Dave Barton. “We’re young and we’re getting better every day. We played hard tonight, but we’re still not where we want to be.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous