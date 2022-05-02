After more than 15 years with the nonprofit, Lindsay MacDonald, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick, is leaving.

MacDonald is leaving “to pursue new opportunities,” according to a statement released by the organization.

She started as the nonprofit’s administrative and development assistant in 2007, becoming executive director in 2011.

She has “since been successful in leading the organization as a pillar in the community and champion for underserved youth,” the statement reads. “She has built Bowl for Kids’ Sake into the organization’s strongest fundraising event, improved the school-based mentoring program, created the Bigs in Blue program, and guided the agency through the COVID-19 pandemic with strength.

“Under MacDonald’s leadership, the agency has consistently surpassed the national average of length of match relationships with 80% of its matches lasting longer than three years.”

“We are so grateful for all of Lindsay’s contributions that helped us grow our mission over the past decade, and we wish her luck in her future endeavors,” said Chairperson Matt Bachman. “At this point, we will work to identify an executive director who will build upon Lindsay’s successes and lead the organization forward.”

Advertisement

Bachman continued: “During her tenure, Lindsay led our organization to new heights and helped continue a tradition of strengthening communities through one-to-one mentoring relationships with our youth. As a result, BBBS is well-positioned to serve its mission as we continue to navigate through changing times and meet the needs of the communities that we serve.”

“I’ve greatly enjoyed my time working with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick,” said MacDonald. “It’s an important community organization serving so many incredible Littles, their families, and our amazing Big volunteers. Although I’m excited and looking forward to my next career endeavor, I will miss the agency and will continue encouraging others to get involved.”

The agency is embarking on a matching gift campaign that is says will significantly fund additional Big and Little matches over the next year. To learn more, visit bbbsbathbrunswick.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: