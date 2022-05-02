The Brunswick-Topsham Memorial Day Committee has announced the return to a live event in the two towns, after two-years of virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Events begin at 8:45 a.m. on Monday, May 30 with a ceremony at Topsham Town Hall.
A parade will begin immediately following the ceremony and travels down Main Street and pauses on the Frank J. Woods bridge for a wreath-laying ceremony before continuing down Brunswick’s Maine Street. The parade concludes as an observance begins at the gazebo on the Brunswick Mall.
The day’s events end with a wreath laying at the Veterans Memorial Square in Brunswick.
Typically, military service personnel, veterans, community groups, municipal leaders, schools and civic groups participate in the events.
Those who want to participate in the parade can register at memorialdaycommittee.org.
