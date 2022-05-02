A Lewiston man who was driving his motorcycle in the wrong direction on I-295 in Yarmouth on Sunday night died after he struck another vehicle head-on.

John Rivard, 47, was driving north in the southbound lanes when he crashed his Harley Davidson around 8:15 p.m., Maine State Police said Monday. Rivard entered the interstate from the Exit 15 southbound off-ramp and hit a car head-on near mile marker 16.

Rivard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car was not injured, police said.

Both southbound lanes were closed for more than two hours while police processed the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

