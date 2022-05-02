BATH — Gavin Biallargeon threw a no-hitter, walking two and striking out nine as the Morse baseball team beat Gardiner 15-0 on Monday
Thomas Guild led Morse (3-4) with three RBI on a pair of base hits. Gabe Aucoin tallied three singles while Jason Bussey and Gabe Morrison each had two. Bussey, Calin Gould and Zach Carpenter all registered two RBI.
Gardiner falls to 0-4.
SOFTBALL
VALLEY 6, RICHMOND 2: Brielle Hill pitched a complete game, allowing just one hit, as the Cavaliers rolled to the East-West Conference victory in Bingham.
Hill also helped her own cause with a double while Kara Bigelow tripled. Valley improved to 2-2.
Richmond dropped to 3-3.
