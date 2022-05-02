Maine reported 791 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one additional death.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does not typically release new case counts on Mondays, but made an exception this week because of the higher number of recent cases.

“The number of reported positive COVID-19 test results increased last week, so our team worked through the weekend to ensure that there would be no backlog,” said Robert Long, Maine CDC spokesman. “We hope that this is a short-term change in response to the recent increase. It’s not a change in our standard procedure.”

Since the pandemic began, Maine has reported 245,871 cases of COVID-19, and 2,287 deaths.

Hospitalizations had not yet been updated on Monday, but stood at 156 on Sunday, including 36 in critical care and five on a ventilator. Hospitalizations have increased sharply in the past 10 days, after hovering around 90 to 100 from mid-March to late April, but are still nowhere near the peak of 436 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Jan. 13.

This story will be updated.

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: