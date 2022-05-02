The Maine Violent Offender Task Force has arrested Kyle Eaton, 48, of Osborn, on sex crimes charges filed in South Carolina, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Eaton was taken into custody while at work in Amherst on two warrants issued April 20. He is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16 as an actor with a previous conviction; and third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor involving a lewd act.
Eaton is charged in Maine as a fugitive from justice pending his extradition to South Carolina. The task force includes members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Maine State Police, Maine Department of Corrections, Biddeford Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
