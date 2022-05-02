YORK — McKayla Kortes went 4 four 4, including her third home run of the season, a double and three RBI as York shut out Freeport 10-0 in five innings Monday in softball.

Maddy Raymond, who pitched a four-hitter with six strikeouts for York, added three hits, including a triple and three RBI, and Emily Estes also had three hits.

Freeport dropped to 3-2.

PORTLAND 6, MARSHWOOD 5: Sadie Armstong launched a two-run homer and drove in the winning run for Bulldogs (5-0) as they beat the Hawks (1-3) in Portland.

Jordan King’s RBI single in the sixth set up Armstrong’s winning hit. Armstrong scattered seven hits and five strikeouts in a complete-game win. Gabby Daniels went 3 for 3 for Portland.

Jaden Eastman went 2 for 4 for Marshwood and Sophie Mitchell finished with two RBI.

SCARBOROUGH 13, GORHAM 8: Natalie Moynihan, Angelina Pizzella and Katie Roy all had three hits as the Red Storm (4-1) raced past the Rams (1-2) in Scarborough.

Moynihan got the win, pitching six innings. Samantha Cote, Calynn Gendreau and AJ Swett each had two hits. Jamie Kemper had a double.

Gorham’s Sophia DiPhillippo had a pair of doubles. Kyleah Mack had two hits.

CAPE ELIZABETH 18, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Clara Parker allowed no hits, and the Capers (3-2) scored nine runs in each of the first two innings to down the Patriots (1-5) in five innings at Cape Elizabeth.

Parker walked three and struck out three, and added two hits and two RBI. Lauren Steinberg had three of Cape Elizabeth’s 14 hits.

WESTBROOK 8, CHEVERUS 7: Ava Anderson, Haley Ball and Navaeh Landry each had an RBI in the third inning to lift the Blue Blazes (1-3) over the Stags (0-3) in Westbrook.

Caitlin Noiles got the win, allowing seven runs on eight hits and striking out 12. Anderson led Westbrook with four hits.

Izabella Napolitano Aberle went 3 for 4 to lead Cheverus. Ashley Connor struck out seven in the loss.

WINDHAM 13, BONNY EAGLE 2: Brooke Gerry let up two runs on three hits and striking out 11 to lead the Eagles (3-1) over the Scots (0-4) in Windham.

Gerry added a double and a single. Ellie Wilson also had a double. Amanda Foss and Stella Jarvais led Windham with three base hits apiece.

Emma Burnham blasted a solo homer for Bonny Eagle and Annabella McClure took the loss.

SOUTH PORTLAND 15, FALMOUTH 0: Ella Nickerson finished with three hits, including a triple, as the Red Riots (3-1) blanked the Navigators (0-4) in South Portland.

Elise Connor, Andrea Dimauro and Maddie Jamieson all had two hits for South Portland. Mia Micucci had eight strikeouts, allowing one hit in four innings pitched. Dimauro threw two perfect innings with three strikeouts to end the game.

MASSABESIC 11, NOBLE 0: Emily Antrim struck out 16, walked none and allowed just three hits as the Mustangs (3-1) handled the Knights (2-2) in North Berwick.

Candice Daigle went 3 for 4 and Ella Barden added a pair of hits for Massabesic.

Maren Robinson took the loss for Noble, striking out four.

OXFORD HILLS 4, MT. ARARAT 0: Kaydence Morse had two doubles and two RBI as the Vikings (5-0) beat the Eagles (1-2).

Maddy Miller had a triple and Miah Gallan had a double in the win. Makenna Pomerleau had an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth for the Vikings.

Miller had nine strikeouts and only one hit for the win.

Gabby West had the lone hit for Mt. Ararat.

LACROSSE

WELLS 19, NOBLE 4: Anna Woodward had five goals and one assist as the Warriors (3-1) cruised by the Knights (1-2) in North Berwick.

Kayleigh Michaud-Nolan added four goals for Wells. Ruby McMinis turned in three goals and an assist, and Kendall Maxon had two goals and four assists. Cali Leighton and Grace Ramsdell each scored twice.

Haley Martel scored both goals for Noble.

