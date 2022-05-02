Wed. 5/4 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 5/4 5 p.m. City Council Workshop
Wed. 5/4 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 5/4 5:30 p.m. Downtown Public Restroom Forum
Thur. 5/5 5 p.m. Finance Committee
Thur. 5/5 5 p.m. Parks Commission
Mon. 5/9 7 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
Tues. 5/10 8 a.m. Legislative/Nominating Committee
Tues. 5/10 5:30 p.m. Health and Human Services and Public Safety Committee
Tues. 5/10 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop City Hall
Tues. 5/10 7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing City Hall
Wed. 5/11 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission
Wed. 5/11 5 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee
Wed. 5/11 6 p.m. Charter Commission
Wed. 5/11 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
