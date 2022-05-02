Wed.  5/4  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland

Wed.  5/4  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Wed.  5/4  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  5/4  5:30 p.m.  Downtown Public Restroom Forum

Thur.  5/5  5 p.m.  Finance Committee

Thur.  5/5  5 p.m.  Parks Commission

Mon.  5/9  7 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Tues.  5/10  8 a.m.  Legislative/Nominating Committee

Tues.  5/10  5:30 p.m.  Health and Human Services and Public Safety Committee

Tues.  5/10  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  City Hall

Tues.  5/10  7 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing  City Hall

Wed.  5/11  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission

Wed.  5/11  5 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee

Wed.  5/11  6 p.m.  Charter Commission

Wed.  5/11  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

