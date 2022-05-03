TOPSHAM – Cony erased a 5-2 halftime deficit to hold off a pesky Mt. Ararat squad for an 8-7 win in girls Class B lacrosse action on Tuesday.

The loss was the first defeat of the young season for the Eagles (3-1) while the Rams remained unbeaten at 3-0.

“At halftime we talked about the fact that three goals in lacrosse isn’t really a lead and that goals can be scored quickly,” Cony coach Gretchen Livingston said. “We had a couple of playdays in the preseason where we came back from two to three goal deficits and they utilized that knowledge, that drive, to say that they can do this and they continued to run with it.”

Azabell Assaf led the Rams with three goals while Maci Freeman added a pair and an assist. Maddie Kinney paced the Eagles with four tallies.

Early on, the Eagles took coach Chad Kirk’s pregame speech about “knowing your job” and took control early with goals from seniors Kinney and Elsa Daulerio to put the home team up 2-0, 10 minutes into the game.

“We talk about being more direct. Knowing your job is that they have to talk, simple,” Kirk said. “They have to pressure all the way to the 30-yard line. Just because someone makes a foul, don’t worry about them, you step up and make the play.”

After swapping goals, Cony’s Andrea Richardson crept the Rams within one with two minutes to go in the half, but Kinney tallied two more goals to close out the half, including a score where the Eagles were connecting on their passes, weaving down the field where Kinney hit the back of the net for a 5-2 halftime lead.

The Rams came out firing in the second half.

After scoring her team’s first goal of the game, Assaf scored two quick goals to open the half to bring the visitors within one. Freeman followed minutes later, using her speed to muster the game-tying goal.

A goal by Abigail Morrill and Freeman’s second gave the Rams a 7-5 lead with 15 minutes remaining in the game.

Kinney brought Mt. Ararat within a goal when she intercepted a pass 35 yards out and carried it in for the score

“She’s a threat,” adds Kirk. “She winds up when she has the ball and looking everywhere, defenses have a hard time with it and it opens up her teammates.”

Freeman tallied her final goal for insurance and despite a Belle Hemond score, the defenses and goaltending prevailed the final ten minutes as the Rams held on for the win.

“She played like a senior last year as freshman. She gets it done all over the field,” Livingston said of Freeman. “Her basketball and field hockey knowledge really helps her in this game.

Cony’s Madison Chavarie made 11 saves in net, including some late stops to preserve the win. Mt. Ararat’s Amanda Pickens turned away 10 shots in net.

Both teams will not play each other again in the regular season but both plan to be in the playoff picture come the end of the season if all goes well.

“We learned what we needed to do,” Kinney said. “Today was a shaky game, our talking wasn’t on point but we learn from every game. We nitpick everything. We make sure we’re set about our basics, passing, catching.

Everyone on our team has talent, we all work together. I’m really excited about the season, I think we can make it far.

“We knew they were going to be tough and come at us. I was happy we answered their run at the end of the first half and took control in the second half, we will continue to build off this,” added Livingston.

