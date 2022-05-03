The town is urging all property owners to schedule interior inspections in the ongoing Falmouth revaluation project.

Residents are not compelled by law to schedule inside assessments, but the town is requesting them because “data they are collecting is vitally important to the accuracy and uniformity of the assessments,” according to the town website.

All exterior inspections have been completed; interior inspections will continue through the end of May. The revaluation project is expected to be done by August.

Questions can be directed to Town Assessor Ben Thompson at 699-2475 or [email protected]

