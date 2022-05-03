Gov. Janet Mills pledged to fight to protect reproductive rights in the wake of a report suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade.

A draft opinion obtained by Politico shows the court could be poised to overturn the landmark case that legalized abortion nationwide. The release of the report late Monday prompted people on both sides of the issue to gather outside the Supreme Court to chant and wave signs for hours.

“There are countless women across Maine and America who are worried right now – worried that their right to a safe and legal abortion is near its end; worried about what that uncertainty could mean for their health, their lives, and their futures; and worried about what this draft decision says about the values of our nation and their place in it,” Mills, a Democrat and Maine’s first woman governor, said in a statement.

“Well, I want to be very clear: unlike an apparent majority of the Supreme Court, I do not consider the rights of women to be dispensable. And I pledge that as long as I am governor, I will fight with everything I have to protect reproductive rights and to preserve access to reproductive health care in the face of every and any threat to it – whether from politicians in Augusta or Supreme Court Justices in Washington,” the statement continued.

The document obtained by Politico was labeled a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks. A ruling in the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is expected before the court’s term ends in late June or early July.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” the draft opinion states. It was signed by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority.

Advertisement

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” it states, referencing the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey that affirmed Roe’s finding of a constitutional right to abortion services but allowed states to place some constraints on the practice. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

In her statement, Mills highlighted the work done in Maine in recent years to protect and expand access to reproductive health care. Mills and the Legislature enacted a law allowing physician assistants and advanced practice nurses to perform abortions. The governor also signed legislation to require public and private insurance providers to cover abortion care.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: