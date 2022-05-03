Kennebec Estuary Land Trust’s Land and Stewardship Director Tenley Elizabeth Wurglitz will host a stroll among buds, unfurling of baby leaves and the emergence of early spring wildflowers. The program will take place on Thursday, May 12, 4:30–6 p.m., starting from the parking lot of the Sewall Woods Preserve in Bath.

Families with children are welcome, but no pets. The group size is limited so registration is required. Register via kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or call (207) 442-8400. Directions and details will be emailed to registrants leading up to the event.

Participants will meander through the rolling wooded landscape of the preserve. Wurglitz may explain the basics of plant identification and share some of her favorite resources for exploring the world of plants.

Wurglitz manages the trust’s land acquisition program and the stewardship of more than 4,100 acres.Prior, Wurglitz worked as stewardship director at Island Heritage Trust on Deer Isle, managed a volunteer invasive plant removal program for a county park system in Maryland, researched documentaries at the National Geographic Society and worked in land acquisition at Sonoma Land Trust in northern California.

