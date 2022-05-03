“Immigrants must see past Paul LePage’s false friendship” (“Through My Lens,” April 27). Exactly!

Abdi Nor Iftin is calling out LePage for his blatantly dishonest suggestion that he is a “friend to the immigrants.” Abdi correctly points out that LePage sees Black Mainers “as nothing less than illegal people, bringing drugs into the state, and as those who don’t want to fit in and don’t want to be Americans.”

Posing as a supporter of immigrants while touting the support of Donald Trump strains credulity. How naïve and uninformed must LePage believe we are to accept that such a “hyena” as he can change his stripes from a Florida-based xenophobe to a supporter of ethnic diversity?

Such an “immigrant support center” is an insult to Mainers’ intelligence.

Richard Bennett

Portland

