LEBANON, Mo. — A man from Maine who admitted that he intentionally hit a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper with his car has been sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison.
Galen Sailer, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, was sentenced Monday in Laclede County Court.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident and property damage, KOLR reported.
Prosecutors said Sailer admitted to intentionally hitting the trooper in a parking lot in Lebanon on Feb. 10, 2021, after the trooper had made a traffic stop. The trooper said at the time that Sailer talked about his brother being killed by a police officer in Arizona.
The trooper suffered a broken bone.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics guard Marcus Smart will miss Game 2
-
Health
Even as COVID cases rise, mask mandates stay shelved
-
Local & State
FBI: Photos show Jefferson man inside Capitol Jan. 6
-
Nation & World
Heat wave sparks blackouts, questions on India’s coal usage
-
Business
New Jersey company indicted on charges of smuggling valuable eels