Maine reported 1,198 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and four additional deaths.

The seven-day average of daily new cases has more than tripled during the past month, going from 199.3 on April 1 to 638.1 on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 247,069 cases of COVID-19, and 2,291 deaths.

The number of hospitalized patients has not yet been updated on Tuesday, but stood at 150 on Monday, with 29 in critical care and five on a ventilator.

About 67 percent of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 since vaccines became readily available last year have been unvaccinated. While vaccines continue to protect against serious illness in most cases, that percentage has decreased because the number of people who lack immunity from either vaccination or a previous infection has declined.

Among new hospital admissions reported to the state from April 16-26 for which the vaccination status was noted, 55 percent were unvaccinated and 45 percent were vaccinated.

On Monday, MaineHealth reported that 44 of its 57 current COVID-19 hospital patients are vaccinated. MaineHealth is the parent organization of Maine Medical Center in Portland and seven other Maine hospitals.

Public health officials say the higher percentage of vaccinated COVID patients being hospitalized doesn’t mean the vaccines are any less effective. It merely reflects that the number of unvaccinated Maine residents that haven’t been infected is now a smaller percentage of the state population than it was last spring and summer.

About 75 percent of Maine residents are now fully vaccinated, and 90 percent of people age 60 and older, the population group most likely to need hospitalization.

Vaccinated patients who require hospitalization tend to be older adults with weakened immune systems related to other conditions. Health officials continue to recommend that people in these groups get a second booster shot to maximize their immunity.

Also, many Maine residents who are not vaccinated have already contracted COVID-19 and have some natural immunity. The U.S. CDC reported last week that about 35 percent of Maine’s population has contracted COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic, with most of the infections occurring since September 2021.

