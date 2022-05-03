Gov. Janet Mills has expanded her fundraising advantage in her reelection bid against former Gov. Paul LePage, according to numbers provided by the campaigns Tuesday.

Democratic incumbent Mills raised more than $2.7 million by April 26, while Republican LePage brought in $1.3 million by the same date. Mills also reported $2 million cash on hand compared with $855,000 for LePage. Both campaigns announced their numbers in advance of filing their latest financial reports by deadline at midnight Tuesday.

The former rivals are expected to face off in November, as no other candidate qualified for a primary for the state’s two major political parties. Any independent or write-in candidate who wants to be on the ballot in November needs to qualify by June 1.

The LePage campaign noted that individuals in more than 440 towns have contributed, and 85 percent of those who have donated this year have never done so before. Campaign Manager Brent Littlefield also noted that LePage has received donations from individuals in more than 440 towns and was outspent by his major competitors in 2014 when he won his second term in the Blaine House.

“Ann and I are heartened by the support we are receiving across Maine,” LePage said in a news release. “We must deal with crushing inflation and Janet Mills extreme policies in order to move Maine forward. I look forward to tackling those challenges as Maine’s next Governor.”

The Mills campaign noted that she received 9,763 contributions from 6,394 donors during the reporting period between January and April, and donations have come in from all of Maine’s 16 counties. Campaign Manager Alexandra Raposo highlighted a list of the governor’s initiatives in office, including the impending $850 relief checks for taxpayers facing inflation.

“Maine people believe in Janet and stand with her as she continues to fight for them and for a strong economy,” Raposo said in a news release.

The first campaign finance report filed in January showed less distance between their funds. Mills and LePage had received $1 million and $900,000, respectively. But Mills had more money on hand, with $1.28 million to LePage’s $600,000.

