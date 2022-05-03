NEW YORK — Pete Alonso had two RBI singles as the Mets pounced early against Charlie Morton, and New York’s bullpen closed out a five-hitter to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 Tuesday in the opener of a doubleheader.

Four of the Mets’ first five batters reached against Morton, with the Mets taking a 2-0 lead on RBI singles by Alonso and Eduardo Escobar. Alonso added another run-scoring single during New York’s two-run second inning.

Morton (1-3) had 56 pitches through two innings but rebounded to cover 5 2/3 on 99 pitches, allowing five runs — four earned — on six hits. The 38-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA this season to 6.85.

Matt Olson hit a three-run homer in the fifth against starter David Peterson, his third of the season, to pull Atlanta within 5-4. The drive came one pitch after Peterson made his first career error when he whiffed on Ozzie Albies’ potential double-play grounder.

Peterson (1-0) stumbled during a three-run fifth but was otherwise sharp after being recalled Tuesday from Triple-A. The left-hander was charged with four runs — three earned — and four hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

Adam Ottavino struck out two in a perfect sixth and Drew Smith turned in two hitless innings to deliver a one-run lead to closer Edwin Díaz.

NOTES

TWINS: Infielder Miguel Sanó will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee and there’s no timeframe for his return, Manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Sanó was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. He sustained the injury on April 26 while celebrating Minnesota’s 5-4 victory over the Tigers, a game decided on the final play.

Sanó returned to play Saturday but left early because of knee pain.

“He did try to play through it but he did something during the course of that game, and we had to take him out,” Baldelli said.

Sanó was not in the clubhouse Tuesday afternoon before the Twins faced the Orioles. Baldelli said the procedure will take place later this week.

CUBS: Chicago placed left-hander Drew Smyly on the bereavement list and brought up right-hander Robert Gsellman from Triple-A Iowa.

Smyly was slated to start Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. Right-hander Scott Effross got the call instead, beginning a bullpen day for the Cubs.

Left-hander Locke St. John was designated for assignment. He was optioned to Iowa on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Gsellman went 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in 17 games last season with the New York Mets. He agreed to a non-roster deal with the Cubs in March.