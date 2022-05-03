Chebeague Island
Thur. 5/5 3 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Thur. 5/5 6 p.m. Stone Wharf: Fishing Operations Town Hall
Mon. 5/9 6 p.m. Planning Board
Tues. 5/10 6 p.m. School Committee Chebeague Island School
Thur. 5/12 6 p.m. Stone Wharf: Parking and Traffic Flow Town Hall
Cumberland
Mon. 5/9 7 p.m. Town Council
Durham
Tues. 5/10 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town Office
Falmouth
Mon. 5/9 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting
Tues. 5/10 9 a.m. Land Management and Acquisitions Committee
Wed. 5/11 6 p.m. Coffee with Councilors
Freeport
Thur. 5/5 6 p.m. Tree Task Force Town Hall
Thur. 5/5 6 p.m. Downtown Freeport Task Force Town Hall
Mon. 5/9 6:30 p.m. Winslow Park Commission Town Hall
Mon. 6/9 7 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Town Hall
Tues. 5/10 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee
Tues. 5/10 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Community Center
Wed. 5/11 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission Community Center
Thur. 5/12 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission Town Hall
North Yarmouth
Tues. 5/10 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting/Public Hearing
Wed. 5/11 5 p.m. North Yarmouth/Cumberland Joint Standing Committee Wescustogo
Pownal
Mon. 5/9 6:30 p.m. Select Board Mallett Hall
Yarmouth
Thur. 5/5 7 p.m. Budget Hearing/Council Workshop Log Cabin/Zoom
Mon. 5/9 8:15 a.m. School Finance Committee Superintendent’s Office
Mon. 5/9 7 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee
Wed. 5/11 7 p.m. Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability
Wed. 5/11 7 p.m. Planning Board Log Cabin
Thur. 5/12 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room/Zoom
Thur. 5/12 7 p.m. School Committee Log Cabin/Zoom
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
