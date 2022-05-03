Chebeague Island

Thur.  5/5  3 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Thur.  5/5  6 p.m.  Stone Wharf: Fishing Operations  Town Hall

Mon.  5/9  6 p.m.  Planning Board

Tues.  5/10  6 p.m.  School Committee  Chebeague Island School

Thur.  5/12  6 p.m.  Stone Wharf: Parking and Traffic Flow  Town Hall

Cumberland

Mon.  5/9  7 p.m.  Town Council

Durham

Tues.  5/10  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Town Office

Falmouth

Mon.  5/9  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting

Tues.  5/10  9 a.m.  Land Management and Acquisitions Committee

Wed.  5/11  6 p.m.  Coffee with Councilors

Freeport

Thur.  5/5  6 p.m.  Tree Task Force  Town Hall

Thur.  5/5  6 p.m.  Downtown Freeport Task Force  Town Hall

Mon.  5/9  6:30 p.m.  Winslow Park Commission  Town Hall

Mon.  6/9  7 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board  Town Hall

Tues.  5/10  7:30 a.m.  Complete Streets Committee

Tues.  5/10  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Community Center

Wed.  5/11  6 p.m.  Coastal Waters Commission  Community Center

Thur.  5/12  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission  Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Tues.  5/10  7 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting/Public Hearing

Wed.  5/11  5 p.m.  North Yarmouth/Cumberland Joint Standing Committee  Wescustogo

Pownal

Mon.  5/9  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Mallett Hall

Yarmouth

Thur.  5/5  7 p.m.  Budget Hearing/Council Workshop  Log Cabin/Zoom

Mon.  5/9  8:15 a.m.  School Finance Committee  Superintendent’s Office

Mon.  5/9  7 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

Wed.  5/11  7 p.m.  Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Wed.  5/11  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Log Cabin

Thur.  5/12  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  Community Room/Zoom

Thur.  5/12  7 p.m.  School Committee  Log Cabin/Zoom

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

