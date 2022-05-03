Donald Ward Foster 1938 – 2022 BOWDOINHAM – Donald Ward Foster of Bowdoinham, Maine, died peacefully after a brief illness at the age of 83 on April 23, 2022. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Jane Foster (Woofenden); son, George Foster and wife Angie of Dover, New Hampshire; son, Kevin Foster and wife Kellie of Barrington, New Hampshire; daughter, Andreana Foster of Dover; step-son Braden Curtis and partner Madeline Winston of Bowdoinham; and extended family including beloved grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Theodore and Richard Foster. Donald served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958, in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1958 to 1962, and the Peace Corps from 1962 to 1964. A Fulbright Scholar, he achieved his bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University in 1962 and a Doctorate of Anthropology from the University of Illinois in 1975. Donald taught high school anthropology for 39 years, but retired to Bowdoinham in 2011 to spend his time thereafter volunteering, taking care of the lawn, and sitting on the porch to watch the cars go by. A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowdoinham Food Pantry.

Guest Book